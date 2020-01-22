Back In Delhi, Chandrashekhar Azad Moves SC Against CAA; Says It Violates Dalit Rights

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moved the Supreme Court challenging the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stating that the legislation also violates the rights of the Dalit community. Azad, along with Swami Agnivesh and Wajahat Habibullah, former Chairperson of the National Minority Commission filed the petition against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR).

The petition was filed on the same day when the Supreme Court refused to put on hold CAA, which has triggered nation-wide agitation and mass demonstrations. The top court gave four weeks for the Modi-led government to respond to the petitions, stating that it will not grant a stay on the Act without hearing the Centre. The Supreme Court said that a five-judge constitution bench will give an interim order on the 140 petitions filed. Earlier, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde was to hear the petitions. The Supreme Court had also restrained all High Courts from hearing pleas on CAA, until its response.

READ| As Chandrashekhar Azad presented in court, followers chant 'Raavan'

Court modifies Azad's bail condition

The Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday modified its previous bail conditions, that restricted Azad from visiting Delhi for a month. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau modified her own verdict, saying that the other party was unable to present any evidence to show that Azad's presence will cause violence in the national capital.

However, while modifying the bail condition, Additional Sessions Judge Lau has said that there should be maximum participation in a democracy. "In a democracy where elections are the biggest celebration, there is a need to ensure maximum participation. when there are conditions which came in the way, they are required to be modified." The judge also discarded the allegation of hate speech on Azad. However, the Court has added that DCP should be informed about his visit and schedule.

After the bail order, Azad will now be visiting Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday evening. In a twitter announcement, he said, "Friends, Jai Bhim, this evening I am coming to Shaheen Bagh, the land of our struggle." Chandrashekhar Azad along with 15 other people was arrested on December 20 for protesting against CAA. Nine of them have been granted bail since then on January 9.

READ| Owaisi takes up Amit Shah's CAA-NRC challenge; says, 'Debate with a bearded man'