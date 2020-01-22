Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad To Visit Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is now free to visit Delhi, announced that he will be visiting Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday evening. Taking to Twitter, Azad said, "Friends, Jai Bhim, this evening I am coming to Shaheen Bagh, the land of our struggle."

साथियों जय भीम, आज शाम को हमारे संघर्ष की भूमि शाहीन बाग़ आ रहा हूँ। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 22, 2020

Court modifies bail conditions

In a big relief to Bhim Army chief, the Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday modified the January 15 bail conditions, that ordered Azad to stay away from Delhi for a month. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau modified her own verdict, saying that the other party was unable to present any evidence to show that Azad's presence will cause violence in the national capital. However, while modifying the bail condition, the judge said that there should be maximum participation in a democracy. She also discarded the allegation of hate speech on Azad.

Read: 'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah': Unleashed by BJP, Tajinder Bagga begins Delhi poll run by rapping

Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jama Masjid

On the day when he was granted bail, Azad defied the court orders and visited Jama Masjid and participated in the Anti-CAA protests at the same place from where he was arrested on December 20 last month. According to the visuals, Azad was sitting with a copy of the Constitution amidst the protestors.

Addressing the protestors, he said, "We must keep the unity of this country intact. I have been separated from my family, but I have returned here. This is our country and our responsibility to maintain peace while the government is targeting Muslims. We will yet again take an oath of maintaining unity and read the Constitution's preamble."

Read: Before JNU violence, wrote 4 letters urging admin to hold talks with students: Delhi Police

Azad granted bail

The Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court granted bail to the Bhim Army chief for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000. Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had ordered Azad to leave Delhi for four weeks. According to reports, while hearing the bail plea, the judge had pulled up Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police and asked them the reason for not granting permission to protest at religious places.

Chandrashekhar Azad along with 15 other people was arrested on December 20. Nine of them have been granted bail since then on January 9.

Read: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad visits Jama Masjid after release from Tihar Jail

Read: 'Efforts being made to divide on the basis of religion': Bhim Army chief at Jama Masjid