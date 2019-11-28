Bal Thackeray And Former PM Indira Gandhi's Poster Seen Near Shiv Sena Bhawan

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Uddhav Thackeray is all set to form the government in Maharashtra. On Thursday, a poster near Shiv Sena Bhawan with pictures of late Bal Thackeray and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was spotted. The poster features old pictures of the late leaders along with the pictures of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

'Balasaheb Thackeray's dream fulfilled Chief Minister from Shiv Sena'

"Balasaheb Thackeray's dream fulfilled, Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," reads the poster. The Sena patriarch is seen greeting Indira in a throwback picture on the poster which also features Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray.

It is to be noted that Bal Thackeray was a supporter of several of Indira Gandhi's policies. Bal Thackeray had also supported the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 when all the other parties were protesting against it. Bal Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in the late 1960s and also founded the newspaper 'Saamna'. The leader breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86. Bal Thackeray strongly advocated rights for Maharashtra and Marathi people.

Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of using Bal Thackeray's image for winning elections

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of using Bal Thackeray's image to win elections and said the party used the late leader's image to win elections in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The letter from Maharashtra governor came after a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office on November 28. The political development came after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar submitted their resignation after the Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

