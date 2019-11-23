'Complete Massacre And Mockery Of The Democracy By The BJP': CPI's D Raja

In an ultimate political shocker, Devendra Fadnavis has taken who was the chief minister of the state of Maharashtra yet again NCP's leader and stalwart Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister. This happened on a day when NCP Congress and Shiv Sena were about to go to the governor to seek permission to stake the claim in the state.

CPI's general secretary D Raja came down heavily on BJP and said, "This is a complete massacre and mockery of the democracy. Even the people of Maharashtra could wake up to the fact that the president's rule was revoked and he has been sworn in as the chief minister. The role of governor at the point in time is highly questionable as the BJP has manipulated the uncertainties which have emerged after the elections. BJP has plotted to prevent any new equation that had emerged in the state of Maharashtra. It is BJP that used all its might and its command to use the governor's office to influence the other elected members from other parties to stage this coup."

"It is certainly not a democratic way of doing things and it is done in such a secretive manner BJP grab the power and took over the power in the state of Maharashtra this is what should be questioned by the people of Maharashtra who did not wake up and question the deeds done by BJP. How they can talk about transparency in democracy all such things after pulling such an act", D Raja added.

The CPI general secretary went on to say that, "BJP join understand the mandate was not for one single political party in the state of Maharashtra. Everybody can claim the mandate for that matter Congress also can claim the mandate maybe not to form the government but still, it has the mandate that has to be agreed upon. The mandate given by the people of Maharashtra is not clearly in favor of one single political party so how can BJP decide on its own and go ahead with this. The governor all along acted in favor of BJP and it has been questioned by every party on different occasions. Now also with the governor acted will come on the purview of public criticism and political questioning."

"That I do not know he is one of the senior leaders not only of Maharashtra but of the country if he has to say anything he will say" on whether Sharad Pawar has anything to do with the development.

