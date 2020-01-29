Narayana Murthy Touching Ratan Tata's Feet The "Biggest Moment In Corporate History"

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, recently started trending on Twitter as pictures of him touching Ratan Tata's feet in a gesture of respect surfaced on the social media platform. The picture was taken at the annual TiECon event in Mumbai on January 28. The now-viral image shows Murthy bending down to touch Tata's feet as a sign of respect after he presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata also shared a series of videos in his Instagram stories with a caption, “It was an honour to be awarded bt TIEcon at the hands of a great Mr Narayan Murthy”. “It was an honour,” read the second video.

'Historic moment'

As soon as the picture went viral, several internet users also hailed the moment as historic and praised Murthy for his gesture.

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.



Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba — That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020

Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends..



Its truly Indian culture,,

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/dPN0z6i66Q — Pankaj prashant (@Pankajprashant9) January 29, 2020

I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai

Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir — GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020

Proud of Indian Culture ❤️

We have @narendramodi

We have @RNTata2000

We have @Infosys_nmurthy

The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet.

In Indian tradition,Respect is best thing you can give to others.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oBWEjeA3Qj — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) January 29, 2020

It's really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW — Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020

Narayana Murthy-founded Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are the two biggest IT companies in India and have been so for a number of years, with their exploits turning India into a global leader in the Information Technology industry.

