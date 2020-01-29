The Debate
Narayana Murthy Touching Ratan Tata's Feet The "Biggest Moment In Corporate History"

General News

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, started trending on Twitter as pictures of him touching Ratan Tata's feet surfaced on the social media platform.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of Infosys, recently started trending on Twitter as pictures of him touching Ratan Tata's feet in a gesture of respect surfaced on the social media platform. The picture was taken at the annual TiECon event in Mumbai on January 28. The now-viral image shows Murthy bending down to touch Tata's feet as a sign of respect after he presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata also shared a series of videos in his Instagram stories with a caption, “It was an honour to be awarded bt TIEcon at the hands of a great Mr Narayan Murthy”. “It was an honour,” read the second video. 

'Historic moment'

As soon as the picture went viral, several internet users also hailed the moment as historic and praised Murthy for his gesture.

Narayana Murthy-founded Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are the two biggest IT companies in India and have been so for a number of years, with their exploits turning India into a global leader in the Information Technology industry.

Published:
