Bangalore Issues Clarification Over 'fireworks' During Virat Kohli's Birthday Celebrations

After receiving harsh criticism for alleged hypocrisy over promoting cracker-free Diwali, Virat Kohli's IPL franchise Bangalore issued a clarification on the fireworks seen during the skipper's birthday celebrations. Taking to Twitter, the franchise informed that fireworks seen in the celebration video posted earlier were actually from archival footage, implying that no fireworks were used on Virat Kohli's birthday. It further added that the franchise continues to work hard to protect the environment.

Bangalore issues clarification

Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends.🪔 To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE's Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 16, 2020

The Team India skipper was severely criticised for appealing to people to avoid firecrackers during Diwali. Netizens had called out the swashbuckling batsman for his appeal and alleged hypocrisy as the video of his birthday celebrations showed the use of fireworks. On November, 14 Kohli had shared a video message, making his appeal and urged people to light a simple diya instead of bursting crackers.

"Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion", Virat Kohli said in his Diwali message.

The Team India skipper is currently under quarantine in Sydney with the rest of his squad for the 2-month long tour of Australia. Kohli will miss the last three Test matches of the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy due to the birth of his first child. BCCI has announced that Rohit Sharma will join the Test squad to replace Virat Kohli. However, it has not informed that who would lead the side in place of the skipper.

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January).

