Congress' Udit Raj Calls Virat Kohli 'Anushka's Dog' In Apparent Defence Over Crackers Row

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj referred to Team India skipper Virat Kohli as his wife Anushka Sharma's 'dog' as he jumped into the firecrackers row set off by the cricketer's video message on Diwali to the people of India.

Virat Kohli received backlash from some quarters online for urging people to not burst firecrackers on the occasion of the 'Festival of Joy', with some questioning the Indian captain for his collection of luxury cars which they observe also contribute to pollution.

Himself using derogatory language to refer to both the people & Kohli, Congress leader Udit Raj claimed that Virat Kohli had 'taught' the 'looters, scoundrels & fools' - referring to the people who slammed Virat Kohli for his firecracker appeal - and asked for their DNA to be 'checked' to figure out if they belonged to this country. However, he also parrotted the same 'dog' reference to Kohli while seemingly supporting him, with no tell-tale signs of sarcasm evident.

अनुष्का को अपने कुत्ते विराट कोहली को सम्भालने की ज़रूरत नही है। कुत्ता से ज़्यादा वफ़ादार कोई नही। कोहली ने तुम लुच्चे ,लफ़ंगों और मूर्खों को सीख दी थी कि प्रदूषण से मानवता ख़तरे में हैं।

तुम लोगों का डीएनए चेक कराना पड़ेगा कि तुम यहाँ के मूल निवासी हो कि नहीं? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 15, 2020

What Virat Kohli said

"Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion", Virat Kohli said in his Diwali message. Anushka Sharma and he are among the most outspoken celebrities against cruelty to animals and environmental degradation.

Coming back to Virat Kohli, the top-ranked ODI batsman is currently in Australia where he will be leading the Indian team in the upcoming all-format bilateral series that gets underway on November 27. Kohli & Co. are Down Under for what is expected to be a gruelling two-month extravaganza.

India's tour of Australia 2020/21

India kicked off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17. The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

