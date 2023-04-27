Bangladesh Army Chief Arrives In India, Pays Respects At National War Memorial

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army arrived in India for a three-day visit to India from 27 to 29 April 2023. He is meeting India's senior military and civilian leadership where he will be discussing options for improving the defence relations between India and Bangladesh.

Both nations share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The regular engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of Service Chiefs, the conduct of the inaugural Annual Defence Dialogues by the Defence Secretaries, Tri-services, and Service-specific Staff Talks. Every year in December exchange visits of Bangladesh Mukti Jodhas and Indian War veterans take place to mark the Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka and Kolkata.

Bangladesh Army Chief accorded with Guard of Honour

The Bangladesh Army Chief began his visit to India by paying tributes to the heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He was also accorded Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns after which he also called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.

Both the chiefs held discussions over a lot of issues related to enhancing and improving interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration, and the overall bilateral cooperation as a part of the comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Later he also met General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Defence Secretary, and the Foreign Secretary. He was also told about the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

An "Implementing Arrangement" for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India, and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT), was inked between both nations.

General Ahmed to be reviewing officer of Passing Out Parade

Bangladesh Army Chief will also be the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, scheduled for 29 April 2023. He will also visit the Officers Training Academy Museum and interact with the passing out cadets.