Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen On 3-day Visit To India For Indo-Pacific Region Talks

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen is all set to arrive in Delhi for a three-day visit on Thursday. The Bangladesh minister will be attending the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Dialogue as well as the Delhi Dialogue XI along with holding talks on bilateral issues between India and Bangladesh with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishanker. The dignitary will be arriving in the capital city on the evening of Thursday.

What do these two dialogues entail?

The 6th Indian Ocean Dialogue on December 13 is based on the theme of - "Indo-Pacific: Re-imagining the Indian Ocean through an Expanded Geography". It will be organized along with the Indian Council for World Affairs. The Delhi Dialogue XI will start on the evening of December 13 and will be going on till the evening of December 14. The theme for the Delhi Dialogue is "Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific", and is being organized along with Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries.

The dialogues between the delegations will be held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi for two consecutive days from December 13 onwards. The aim of these talks is to build a "cooperative, free, and rules-based Indo-Pacific" region.

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen is scheduled to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Saturday morning, post which the dignitaries will leave for Dhaka in the evening on the same day. On the day of the Ocean Dialogue, Momen will be delivering a joint address along with the Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi in the presence of Jaishankar.

Other guests and dignitaries include special Envoys, Deputy Ministers and senior officials from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Thailand, as well as the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN at the Delhi Dialogue as well as the Foreign Secretaries of Seychelles and Maldives, the IORA Secretary-General and senior officials from South Africa and UAE.

