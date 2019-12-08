Bangladesh Govt Planning To Introduce Virtual Courts: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced on December 7 that the government seeks to introduce virtual courts in the country. Hasina made the announcement while attending the National Judicial Conference 2019 on Saturday. Hasina in her speech reflected on the advantages of the virtual courts which will help in reducing the risk and hassle of displacing the criminals from in and out of the jail. She said, “I do not want others to wait [for justice] for years, the way I had to while bearing the pain of losing their kith and kin. Everyone should get justice and shelter of law that are described in our Constitution.

China to introduce AI courts

The Chinese Authorities have announced this week that they are planning to execute digitalization of their courts with artificial-intelligence (AI) judges, cyber-courts, and verdicts delivered on chat apps. Supreme People's Court of China said in a policy paper that the move is being encouraged to streamline case-handling using cyberspace and technologies like blockchain and cloud computing.

The Court further stated that the proceedings are likely to be conducted under a 'mobile court' offered on popular social media platform WeChat that has already handled more than three million legal cases or other judicial procedures since its launch in March.

The paper was released as judicial authorities gave journalists a glimpse inside a 'cyber court', established in 2017 in the eastern city of Hangzhou to deal with legal disputes that have a digital aspect. As seen by the journalists, the Hangzhou Internet Court operates featuring an online interface with litigants appearing on video chat as an AI judge prompts them to present their cases.

The AI judge in a black robe asks: "Does the defendant have any objection to the nature of the judicial blockchain evidence submitted by the plaintiff?". To this, a human plaintiff answered: "No objection".

