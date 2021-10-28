Bangladesh Navy Chief Meets Vice Admiral Of India's Western Naval Command In Mumbai

After meeting officials in Delhi, Bangladesh’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on Wednesday visited Western Naval Command in Mumbai Wednesday. During his six days long diplomatic visit to India, he visited Mumbai on October 28 and interacted with the Indian Western Navy’s Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The current diplomatic visit of the navy chief is significant as it coincides with the golden jubilee celebration of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Bangladesh’s Chief of Naval Staff visits Western Naval Command during bilateral visit

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two admirals addressed increasing and improving joint manship, interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration, and general bilateral cooperation as part of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

"India and Bangladesh are bound by a common history, culture and language. The cooperation between the nations in the War of 1971 still rejoices with great pride and fondness by people of both nations," the Ministry said.

During the bilateral interaction, Admiral Hari Kumar stated that India is pleased to have contributed to Bangladesh's freedom in 1971 and that as a nation, India has enormous respect for the role performed and played by the proud people of Bangladesh in the war. He further stated that Indians are passionately participating in several memorial events marking Bangladesh's golden jubilee of independence.

According to the statement, the Commander in Chief also promised the visiting Chief Naval Staff that Bangladesh will get all necessary assistance for the successful conduct of the International Fleet Review in 2022. The Bangladesh Navy Chief's current visit to India, which spans from October 22 to 29, is notable since it coincides with the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, according to the announcement.

Admiral M Shaheen had previously met with Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on October 25 to discuss bilateral cooperation. Both sides are expected to discuss issues relating to joint cooperative efforts such as the Coordinated Patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line, bilateral exercise BONGO SAGAR, naval training, and reciprocal delegation visits during the bilateral interactions, according to the press release. Following his visit to Mumbai, the Admiral will travel to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to see training operations and meet with the Commandant of the DSSC.



