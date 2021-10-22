Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Sends 57 Roses To Greet HM Amit Shah On 57th Birthday

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated India's Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday and also sent for him a bouquet of 57 red roses. The bouquet came with a message in Hindi that roughly translated as 'Congratulations and warm wishes to Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India'. Bangladesh High Commission sent the bouquet to the Home Minister's office in New Delhi on Friday morning, on behalf of the neighbouring country's Prime Minister.

Bangladesh PM sends Amit Shah on his birthday

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar gift was sent by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday a few days back. On September 17, the day PM Modi turned 71 years old, he received a bouquet comprising 71 bright red roses with a similar message. “Congratulations and best wishes on your birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” read the message written on the flower bouquet.

Now on India's Home Minister's birthday, the Bangladesh Prime Minister has sent a similar gift. To mark Amit Shah's 57th birthday, Sheikh Hasina has sent for him a bouquet of 57 roses.

Wishes pour in for Home Minister Amit Shah

Several leaders and politicians from across the country greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday on Friday and hailed his contribution towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the union government. Taking to their social media handles, leaders shared their best wishes and greetings for the Home Minister.

Amongst the first ones to wish was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi greeted Amit Shah and reminisced the years that they have worked together. He wrote, "I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal."

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

Besides PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda also came forward to wish him. "Rich in energy, hard work, knowledge and efficiency, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Hon'ble Shri@AmitShah Happy Birthday. Your hard work and service towards nation building is exemplary for all. I pray to God for your good health and long life[sic]," Nadda said in a tweet uploaded in Hindi.

भारतीय राजनीति में कर्मठता, जीवटता एवं प्रतिबद्धता के आदर्श मानक, राष्ट्रवादी चेतना के प्रबल संवाहक, यशस्वी गृह व सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



प्रभु श्री राम से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं सुयशपूर्ण व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 21, 2021

Image Credit-PTI