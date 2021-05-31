'Baseless': MOHFW Refutes Reports Of Citizens Not getting Jabs Despite CoWIN Registration

In a key development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday refuted reports suggesting that a successful booking on the CoWIN platform for a vaccination slot does not assure one of a COVID-19 vaccine jab. The Ministry in a press release asserted that CoWIN has been developed as a platform to manage vaccinations across the country and facilitates registration (in both online & on-site modes), scheduling of appointments, vaccination & certification of the beneficiary during the COVID-19 vaccination process, and all reports suggesting that the platform is not doing so is 'baseless' and 'incorrect', and 'not supported by full information' on the matter.

The Ministry also pointed out that the availability of slots on the CoWIN Portal is based on the vaccination schedule published by the District Immunization Officer (DIO)/Session site in charge which in turn depends upon the availability of vaccines. Having said that it said,"It was noticed that in some cases the DIOs were publishing a session and then in case vaccines were in short supply, the DIOs used to cancel such sessions or return the beneficiaries. This definitely caused inconvenience to such beneficiaries who booked their appointments for such vaccination centers/ sessions." Giving remedy to this problem, it added, "CoWIN has now provided the feature for rescheduling of vaccination sessions so that the DIO does not have to cancel the sessions. Provision has also been made that pre-booked appointments for a session, also get rescheduled when a session is rescheduled.

It is pertinent to mention here that in case of rescheduling, as per the Ministry, now the beneficiary shall not have taken a fresh appointment. The beneficiaries shall receive an SMS informing them about the rescheduling of their session.

Vaccine Update

Till May 30, India has nearly administered 21 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 21,18,39,768 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 98,61,648 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 67,71,436 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 1,55,53,395 frontline workers have had their first dose while 84,87,493 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 6,53,51,847 people have got their first dose and another 1,05,17,121 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category,5,84,18,226 people have been administered their first dose while 1,86,43,720 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group,1,82,25,509 beneficiaries received their first dose while 9,373 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

(Credit-PTI/UnionMinistryof India)