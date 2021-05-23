Battlegrounds Mobile Launch: Arunachal MLA Asks PM Modi To Ban PUBG's Indian Avatar

PUBG Mobile’s India-specific avatar ‘Battlegrounds Mobile’, which recently opened pre-registration on the Google Play store is likely to roll out on June 18. However South Korean game developer Krafton Inc may face troubles with the planned launch of its game in India as there have been voices opposing the idea of another game identical to PUBG Mobile.

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering on Saturday demanded in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the game should not be released in India as it allegedly poses a risk to national security. He claimed that the latest version is a “mere illusion" and is an effort to “sidestep” Indian laws and “deceive the government and citizens.”

Speaking over Battleground Mobile’s links to the Chinese government, the Congress legislator noted that the China-based Tencent remains the “second-largest stakeholder" of Krafton with a 15.5% stake. He added that Krafton is also the publisher and distributor of PUBG Mobile outside India. Previously, the company had severed ties with Tencent Games for the distribution of Battleground Mobile in India in partnership with Microsoft Azure. He also stated that there were references to PUBG in Battlegrounds Mobile’s Google Play link.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

MLA Ering claimed that the return of PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile would lead to the re-emergence of recently banned Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat.

Abhishek Singhvi opposes Battlegrounds Mobile India release

Earlier this week, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had also opposed the launch of Battleground Mobile in India due to its links with China-based Tencent Games. Criticising the launch, Singhvi tweeted, “Instead of fighting the pandemic, the government is allowing PUBG to divert the youth's attention. The government first banned the mobile game, then allowed its indirect entry through a company with a 15.5% Chinese stake. I haven't seen a bigger fan of Chinese tech than parts of this government.”

Last year, Krafton had announced a merger with PUBG Corp, following which it was established that the company will seek to reintroduce the game in India, which was PUBG Mobile's largest market prior to the ban. India alone accounted for nearly 25% of PUBG Mobile's global downloads. The appetite for the game was still striving amongst the fans, which prompted Krafton to announce the reintroduction of PUBG Mobile in an all-new avatar.

Last year, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had said it was not appropriate to relaunch the game until proper legislations are in place. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had also “strongly recommended" against the relaunch of the application.