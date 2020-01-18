Before Budget 2020, Finance Ministry's Iconic 'Halwa Ceremony' Gets A Date

Ahead of the upcoming budget presentation on February 1, the Ministry of Finance will be hosting its customary halwa ceremony on January 20. The 'halwa ceremony' marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other finance ministry officials and clerks will also be attending the ceremony at North Block. Anurag Thakur who is also the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, had also participated in the event last year.

About the Halwa ceremony

The tradition of hosting the 'Halwa Ceremony' is followed by the Central government every year. The event is organised a few days before the Budget is presented in both the houses of the parliament. The making of halwa marks the official kick-off of events. The Halwa Ceremony also recognises and lauds the efforts of each staff member who has contributed towards the making of the budget.

Popular Indian dessert 'halwa' is made in a large vessel and served to the employees of the Finance Ministry as part of the ritual.

Post the ceremony, the Finance Ministry group that is a part of the budget-making process moves to the basement of North Block for 10 days. The group will emerge only after the Finance Minister presents the Budget in the Lok Sabha. The move is undertaken to ensure that there are no leaks before the annual Budget is presented.

PM Invites Ideas For Union Budget 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 8 asked people to drop in their suggestion for the next fiscal budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The budget this year comes at the backdrop of the economic slowdown which has had its effect on employment and manufacturing.

Retweeting the Citizen engagement platform of Government of India's post, PM Modi stated that the budget represents the aspirations of Indians and further invited people to share their ideas.

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development.



I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)