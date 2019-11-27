Bengal Guv 'stumped' With CM's Indifference At Constitution Day Celebration In Assembly

A day after coming together for a special session of the West Bengal Assembly to celebrate 'Constitution Day', West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter. Although the two came together for the event on Tuesday, they did not exchange pleasantries. The Governor went inside the house as the Chief Minister kept standing. The Governor who too celebrated the Constitution Day at Raj Bhawan took to Twitter to hit out at the Chief Minister for her not greeting him the way he had expected.

'I would never ever compromise'

The Governor who claimed himself to be bewildered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's gestures, wrote, "I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. I was stumped." Putting all controversy over the invitation of the Governor aside, the Speaker of WB Assembly Biman Banerjee had sent a formal invitation to Raj Bhawan last week, requesting the Governor to be a part of the session. There was major controversy surrounding the event with the Governor being invited or not. Raj Bhawan too organized a similar program on Constitution Day on Tuesday, where they formally invited the Chief Minister.

Although the Governor made it to the Assembly and addressed the house, neither Mamata Banerjee nor anyone from her party attended the event at Raj Bhawan. "Raj Bhawan Constitution Day was planned a month in advance and personal communication was sent to Hon’ble CM a month back followed by a tentative program with her prominent participation. Others were also invited at the same time. Surprised that no invitee from the Government participated", lashed out the Governor on Wednesday.

Governor and CM have been at loggerheads

The Governor and the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal Government has been at loggerheads over multiple issues including denial of a request for helicopters for the Governor's travel. With state ministers alleging the Governor of trying to run a parallel government, the Governor has hit out at ministers and Mamata too. The Chief Minister too commented on the allegations levelled by Raj Bhawan. The CM said, "I have never fought with a Governor, why is he creating such a situation? We know where the orders are coming from. Even the Prime Minister has not behaved in this way with me." The Constitution Day that is being celebrated by conducting a two-day special session at the WB Assembly saw the cold war between Mamata Banerjee and Jadgeep Dhankar reach newer heights with no signs of a truce happening anytime soon.

