Maharashtra Politics: Smriti Irani Sums Up Devendra Fadnavis' Comeback In 3 Words

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, took to Twitter and congratulated Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. This comes as both the leaders took the oath on Saturday morning after the staking a claim at Raj Bhawan.

Heartiest congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis ji & @AjitPawarSpeaks ji on taking oath as CM & Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Under their leadership, may the State continue to prosper. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 23, 2019

Union Minister Smriti Irani shares Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis’s video

Irani also shared a video of Devendra Fadnavis, where he said that he will come back in power. She captioned it with three words which sums up the political situation in Maharashtra and Fadnavis' comeback: "I have come back".

Need a stable government: Devendra Fadnavis

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From the day results have been declared to this day, no party was able to form a government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to come ahead to form a stable government."

