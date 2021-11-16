Bengal registers 819 new Covid cases, 14 fresh deaths

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) A day after the number of daily Covid-19 cases of West Bengal dropped below the 800-mark, the tally on Tuesday rose to 819, the health department said in a bulletin.

While the state's caseload went up to 16,05,794, fourteen fresh fatalities took the death toll due to the disease to 19,333.

West Bengal reported 782, 875 and 872 new cases on November 15, 14 and 13 respectively.

Kolkata accounted for 231 new cases, the maximum in Bengal on Tuesday, while the figure was 216 on the previous day.

Of the 14 fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district recorded five and Kolkata four. Five coronavirus patients had died on Monday. However, the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20 per cent.

Since Monday, 825 recoveries were reported in the state taking the total number of cured people to 15,78, 434 in West Bengal.

The number of active cases currently is 8,027, 20 less than the previous day's count.

In the last 24 hours, 37,115 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state pushing the total number of such examinations to 1,98,00,811, the bulletin said. PTI SCH NN NN

