Bengaluru Businessman Crashes Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Returns To Take Photos

Sunny Sabharwal, a 28-year-old businessman from Bengaluru reportedly drove his brand-new luxurious car Lamborghini Gallardo into the traffic Police kiosk at CTO Circle, across Cubbon Park Metro Station, Bengaluru, Sunday and returned to take pictures after abandoning it unclaimed on the streets.

In a shocking incident, Sunny who resides at RT Nagar was out on a drive to the central business district (CBD) when he rammed his luxury car into the traffic police booth midway MG Road and Raj Bhavan around 5 pm. According to the reports, the car shattered exposing its internal structure from the bonnet that was completely destroyed, creating a wide 2x3 feet gaping hole in the kiosk.

The owner fled abandoning his luxury car

The motorists and the onlookers reportedly rushed on the spot however, no one was injured and no constables were present at the booth at the time of the crash. In an interesting twist to the accident, the owner of the car fled the scene abandoning his luxury car on the road and disappeared in the crowd, confirmed the reports.

According to the reports, the owner, employed as one of the directors at Fun world and Resorts, returned after a while at the scene and posed for pictures in front of his severely damaged car. He posted the pictures of the crash on social media and on the WhatsApp group of young businessmen. He clarified to the media later that the friends and family inquired about his well-being and he took pictures for that purpose.

The police told the media that the pictures of the crash went viral on WhatsApp Sunday evening where Sunny could be seen posing with a smile and a thumbs up at the damaged kiosk and his expensive Lamborghini that was reduced to trash.

Ravikante Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, traffic division, told the reporters that a team was formulated to investigate the matter. DCP Traffic (East) M Narayana, the lead investigating officer said that he gathered CCTV footage and tracked Sunny down. He was arrested and charged with a fine of Rs 2,000.

