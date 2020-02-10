The Debate
Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' Wins Big, Twitterati Says 'absolutely Deserved'

Hollywood News

South Korea's Bong Joon Ho at Oscars 2020 won Best Director, Best Picture, Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay for 'Parasite'. Check out

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night, making history as its the first South Korean film to win an Oscar. The thriller was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film. Parasite's win-win game has taken the internet by storm. South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is the second director to direct a foreign language film and win the Best Director category at the Oscars 2020

  • Best Picture - Parasite
  • Best Director - Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
  • Best International Feature - Parasite (South Korea)
  • Best Original Screenplay - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won for Parasite

Twitterati reacts to Bong Joon Ho's victory 

 

Also Read | Oscars 2020 | The 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Fresh From The Oven : LIVE UPDATES Here

Also Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for OUATIH, Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

Also Read | Oscars 2020: From Spike Lee to 2018 short film win, here’s how Kobe Bryant was honoured

(Image courtesy: @ParasiteMovie Twitter)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
