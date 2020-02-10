Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' Wins Big, Twitterati Says 'absolutely Deserved'

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night, making history as its the first South Korean film to win an Oscar. The thriller was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best International Feature Film. Parasite's win-win game has taken the internet by storm. South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is the second director to direct a foreign language film and win the Best Director category at the Oscars 2020.

Best Picture - Parasite

Best Director - Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Best International Feature - Parasite (South Korea)

Best Original Screenplay - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won for Parasite

Twitterati reacts to Bong Joon Ho's victory

bong joon ho admiring his oscar is literally the most wholesome thing ever 🥺 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rnaEFikdyz — lindsey rainbolt (@lindsrainbolt) February 10, 2020

I can’t stop crying, this is an amazing win for talent today. After 90+ years, the shackles have been broken 😭 — Brappppp 云梦江氏 ☻ ⁷ (@i_WuV_hUgZ) February 10, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! RESPECT!!!!!!😭😭😭🥳🥳🥳🎉😭🎉❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — vir / DAY6 STICKER SET📌 (@avenirdelight) February 10, 2020

ABSOLUTELY ABSOLUTELYYYYYYY. DESERVED. OH MY GOD YES — rai⁷ (@gaialovebot) February 10, 2020

lets get celebrating!! seriously well deserved. amazing film that peels back the layers of society and the everyday life that we have been conditioned to accept. — lua⁷ EGO M7 WA7 (@lualattae) February 10, 2020

Well deserved! That movie was pretty amazing. I've never seen a movie like Parasite. — Alexandra (@dec23rd1986) February 10, 2020

(Image courtesy: @ParasiteMovie Twitter)

