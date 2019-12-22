Karnataka: People Flock To Streets In Bengaluru In Support Of CAA

A large number of people in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 22, took part in a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is being opposed across the country. The supporters emphasized the need to spread awareness among people and said that the protestors are not familiar with the clauses of the Act.

"All the people of Bengaluru have gathered today to support the CAA Act which has been brought by the Central government...The misinformation campaign has to be dispelled and the outreach program has to commence. Many independent thinkers have organized this demonstration and certainly, in the coming days, more support will swell up," said one of the supporters while speaking to the media.

WATCH | BJP Supporters Hit Roads In Nagpur To In Favour Of CAA

Another supporter participating in the silent rally said people are unaware of what they are protesting against. He added that no one can oppose a law that has been framed by the Indian Constitution, and no one will be discriminated on the basis of the Act. He requested the agitators to read about the Act thoroughly and in its entirety. The supporters held placards with slogans "CAA is secular, India supports CAA, CAA is good for India". They also shouted slogans in support of PM Narendra Modi-led government.

READ | Maharashtra: Lok Adhikar Manch Holds Rally In Support Of CAA In Nagpur

Lok Adhikar Manch rallied in support of CAA

Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted CAA, which is largely being opposed across the country. Workers of Lok Adhikar Manch marched from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and carrying posters that read "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been jointly organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS, and other organizations.

CAA grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

WATCH | Punjab: Sikh And Hindu Refugees Participate In Peaceful March Supporting CAA

WATCH | Delhi: ABVP, JNUTF, Yuva And Non-teaching Staff Of JNU Hold Support March For CAA

(With inputs from ANI)