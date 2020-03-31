The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Watch: Bengaluru Police Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 In An Unique Way, Netizens React

General News

In a recent video, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have also come up with the most hilarious skit to spread awareness and urge people to stay home.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru

While the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown, police forces have come up with ‘innovative’ ways to inform the public about the effect of Coronavirus. In a recent video, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have also come up with the most hilarious skit to spread awareness and urge people to stay home. The 45-second video tweeted from the official account has already received more than 11,000 views and hundreds of comments praising the initiative. 

In the video, one can see a police officer wearing a helmet while making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. Soon after a police officer wearing a helmet resembling Coronavirus sits pillion while another, with a similar helmet, runs up and begins troubling the man riding motorcycle. The rider is then made to wear the Coronavirus helmet to signify that he is travelling away with the virus. 

READ: Over 12,000 Fake N95 Masks Seized From Bengaluru Warehouse

'Super message'

While some people called the idea ‘innovative’, others also said that it is “better than lathi charge and more effective”. One user also wrote, “BLR police are so much more civilised and have a great sense of humour. Respect”. Another said, “super message”. 

READ: 14 Railway Staff Returning From Bengaluru Quarantined In Tripura

READ: Transgender Community In Bengaluru Faces Difficulties Amid Lockdown

READ: Bengaluru Municipal Corporation Opens 31 Fever Clinics

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA
Hiraben Modi
PM MODI'S MOTHER DONATES RS 25,000
Nizamuddin
45 PEOPLE FROM TN TEST POSITIVE
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL