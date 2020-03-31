Watch: Bengaluru Police Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 In An Unique Way, Netizens React

While the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown, police forces have come up with ‘innovative’ ways to inform the public about the effect of Coronavirus. In a recent video, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have also come up with the most hilarious skit to spread awareness and urge people to stay home. The 45-second video tweeted from the official account has already received more than 11,000 views and hundreds of comments praising the initiative.

In the video, one can see a police officer wearing a helmet while making an announcement before a biker arrives on the scene. Soon after a police officer wearing a helmet resembling Coronavirus sits pillion while another, with a similar helmet, runs up and begins troubling the man riding motorcycle. The rider is then made to wear the Coronavirus helmet to signify that he is travelling away with the virus.

'Super message'

While some people called the idea ‘innovative’, others also said that it is “better than lathi charge and more effective”. One user also wrote, “BLR police are so much more civilised and have a great sense of humour. Respect”. Another said, “super message”.

Probably the best way to bring awareness. This was awareness can be spread faster than the virus. — kalyan ch (@ikalyan) March 31, 2020

Appreciate your efforts. Hats off to all the warriors fighting against Covid-19. — Ramakrishna Chowdary (@chrk1985) March 31, 2020

@deepolice12 Bangalore police rock 😁doing fantastic job — ARV (@arv9017) March 30, 2020

Good side of police 🤣🤣🥰🥰 — S Choudhury (@bhala_manush) March 30, 2020

Very creative — Anjali Ojha (@ojhaanjali) March 30, 2020

Great way to aware people.

Thanks Bengaluru police. — RANVIJAY KUMAR (@rv_bbt) March 31, 2020

Lol, but this is so much better than beating up people. @blrcitytraffic zindabad — Chowkidar (@imranshriff) March 31, 2020

Us ladke ki overacting dekho😂😂

Btw nice concept.. — Trouble Maker (@Trouble__Mak3r) March 31, 2020

creative

must salute to these guys for creating the awareness — Bhaskar Ramaraju (@ramarajubhaskar) March 30, 2020

