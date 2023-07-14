Bengaluru Road Rage: Bike-borne Miscreants Vandalise Car For Overtaking Them

In a startling incident, three-bike borne miscreants vandalized a car with people inside, merely because the driver tried overtaking the bikes. The incident was captured on the dash camera of the car and CCTV footage of an apartment. The incident happened at Varthur police station limits under the Whitefield division.

The incident happened on July 13 when the victim Ashok MP was driving back from his office in Brookfield to his residence. He was also accompanied by two of his friends. Victim speaking to Republic narrating the entire ordeal said that "I was driving to my residence via Kundanahalli near Gunjur and was behind a truck. I tried to overtake the truck from the right side but saw a few bikers coming in between. I honked only twice and they were enraged by it and one of them tried to waylay me and came near the car and started banging at my window, yet another person crashed his vehicle into the bumper of my car but I quickly reversed my vehicle and returned to the apartment of my friend which was nearby. They followed me there as well and waylaid me right at the entrance of the apartment outside the security cabin and started hurling abuses at me and when we refused to get out of the car they started banging their fists at the windshield and windows. As soon as I rolled down the window they hit me before the security personnel and residents of the apartment intervened and they were also beaten up by them."

The victims after being beaten up by the miscreants have lodged a complaint with the Varthur police station and the police officials have quickly acted upon the complaint. The three accused have been arrested and have been identified as Keshav Murthy, Ravindra and Ganesh.

An officer on the condition of anonymity speaking to Republic said that "this is a case of road rage and there was no other motive behind the attack. We have nabbed all the accused last night and will produce them before court. Swift action has been initiated by us and such incidents will no be tolerated."

An official release from the Bengaluru police also said "An FIR has been registered in Varthur PS on the complaint of the victim. Investigation is underway. There will be no room for such unruly behaviour or hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences."

In the past few days the city has witnessed a slew of murders and road rage incidents which is on the rise but prompt and swift action by the police restores faith in the system for residents.