Bhagwant Mann Meets Amit Shah In Delhi To Discuss Issues Related To National Security

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed several issues including national security and technology infrastructure to strengthen border management services.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Discussed several issues including national security and technology infrastructure to improve border management services. As many as 10 more companies of security forces will be provided by the Centre to Punjab." Mann further said that he has also requested the Home Minister to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the issues of smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs. "We requested anti-drone technology. He (Amit Shah) said that we will work together in regard to national security. Several other matters including the Basmati crop and Punjab quota issue in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were also discussed," Mann told reporters.

After his meeting with Shah, the AAP government chief in Punjab took to his Twitter and said that the Home Minister assured him to look into all the demands placed by him. "Discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah the demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on the border, MSP on Basmati...border areas and security in Punjab The Home Minister assured to look into all the demands," Mann said in his tweet.

गृह मंत्री @AmitShah जी से किसानों की मांगों, BBMB में पंजाब की नुमाइंदगी, सरहद पर ड्रोन रोकने, बासमती पर MSP...बॉर्डर इलाकों और पंजाब में सुरक्षा के मामलों पर चर्चा की



गृह मंत्री साहब ने सारी मांगों पर गौर करने का भरोसा दिया... pic.twitter.com/oQstdvRDA8 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 19, 2022

Farmers' protest and BBMB issue

CM Mann also discussed ongoing farmers’ protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with Shah. Notably, the farmers were protesting against the Punjab government near the Chandigarh-Mohali border over various demands that include bonuses on wheat and the paddy sowing schedule. However, the protesting Punjab farmers on Wednesday called off their agitation after meeting with CM Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government agreed to their demands.

In the meantime, all major parties in Punjab, with the exception of the BJP, are opposed to the Centre's proposal to change the rules governing appointments to two crucial positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). On February 23, 2022, the Central Government published a notification amending the BBMB Rules 1974, modifying the criterion for selecting full-time members of the Board.