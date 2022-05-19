Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Border Security, Farmers' Row Issues With HM Shah Today In Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi and the meeting is likely to take place at around 03:15 PM, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Issues including border security, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and farmers' protests are likely to be discussed in the meeting between these two leaders.

Notably, the farmers were protesting against the Punjab government near the Chandigarh-Mohali border over various demands that include bonuses on wheat and the paddy sowing schedule. However, the protesting Punjab farmers on Wednesday called off their agitation after meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government agreed to their demands. In the meantime, all major parties in Punjab, with the exception of the BJP, are opposed to the Centre's proposal to change the rules governing appointments to two crucial positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). On February 23, 2022, the Central Government published a notification amending the BBMB Rules 1974, modifying the criterion for selecting full-time members of the Board.

It is significant to mention that Mann's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah comes following the RPG attack at the Mohali Police Intelligence office. The meeting is also significant as the AAP government in the state has sought 10 additional companies of central security forces for the state owing to security issues.

Farmers call off protest

On Wednesday, the Punjab farmers who were protesting against the Mann government on several issues called off their agitation after meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The government agreed to allow the sowing of paddy from June 10. Mann also gave thumbs up to enhancing the load of electricity meters for crops. Minimum Support Price (MSP) has also been assured on every crop.

The Punjab CM also held a cabinet meeting and approved providing a Rs 1,500 per acre subsidy to farmers for direct seeding of rice in the upcoming Kharif season. "An important cabinet meeting was held with the ministers today, Approved the decision to provide Rs 1,500 subsidy per acre. Considering the need for water, let's adopt direct sowing. Let's motivate our fellow farmers too. Let's fight to save land and water," Mann tweeted. Earlier, farmers had given an ultimatum to the government and said if CM Mann did not hold a meeting with them then they will move towards Chandigarh breaking barricades for holding an indefinite protest.

Mohali RPG attack

On May 9, a blast was reported in the late hours at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. An investigation later revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 pm. The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in Sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area.

Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident. A total of six accused have been arrested by the Mohali police. The main accused has been identified as Jagdeep Singh who was involved with the other accused Nishan Singh in the rocket launcher attack in Mohali. Jagdeep Singh was later taken into police custody for nine days by the Punjab Police.