Bhaiyyuji Maharaj's Death: MP Court Sentences 3 Accused To Rigorous 6-year Jail Term

Over three years after spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj shot himself to death, a Madhya Pradesh court on Friday sentenced three of his 'sevadars' (followers for religious reasons) and close aides to a six-year rigorous imprisonment for abetting suicide. A woman and two others were pressed with charges for conspiring the murder of the high-profile spiritual figure who was pressurised to marry Palak Puranaik, a convict who served the deceased.

The court's judgment revealed that the trio had mounted pressure on Maharaj and mentally tortured him, moreover threatening him for money as well.

While awarding the jail term, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Soni convicted Palak Puranaik (28), Vinayak Dudhade (45) and Sharad Deshmukh (37) under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 306 (abutment to suicide) and 384 (extortion).

On June 12, 2018, the 50-year-old Maharaj hit the bulletin after he had shot himself with a licensed revolver at his residence. Reports suggest that eminent figures of Madhya Pradesh and notable politicians were among his followers. In the 56-page ruling, judge Soni mentioned that the deposition of prosecution witnesses provided evidence that Puranaik, Deshmukh and Dudhade coerced the leader to marry the lady.

The court took note that Purnaik was an attendant of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj and their relationship was one of master-servant, but she kept her clothes in his closet and even shared a room with him. The court further held that she dissuaded the deceased from marrying other females, which indicated her position to assert pressure and influence his decisions, the judge said.

"A servant prevails over the will of his master only when he or she is aware of his weakness," the judge observed.

Moreover, the court underlined that probe into the case at hand revealed that Puranaik gave sleeping pills or sedative drugs to Bhaiyyuji Maharaj besides his regular medication. Therefore, it is incorrect to expect that he penned down the suicide note in prudence and no undue influence, the judge further said.

Maharaj married Ayushi Sharma after his first wife, Madhavi, had passed away. In the forged note, it was mentioned that he was taking his life owing to stress and that his financial rights and assets are accorded to three accused and one Sharad Deskhmukh, who were nabbed seven months after his murder.

It was brought to the court's attention by psychologists that late Bhaiyyuji Maharaj was administered psychotropic medication along with the dosage of sleeping pills. As per the Police, the accused even blackmailed Maharaj, who was already married, into marrying her.

