Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Bharat Bandh Ends; Farmers' Leaders Meet Amit Shah

After the Bharat Bandh came to an end, farmer's unions contended that it was successful. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav stated that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states. Speaking to the media, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa sought permission to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited them for a meeting.
#WATCH Rajasthan: A clash erupted outside BJP office in Jaipur between BJP and Congress workers during a protest over #farmlaws pic.twitter.com/utzwhn4EKz— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
CM denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia outside Delhi CM's residence pic.twitter.com/Q7E2uneGEG— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/IWY2G1rMzZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2020
No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru & other parts of the state. The State & Centre is pro-farmer. PM won't take any decision against farmers. It’s not right to give the call for Bandh for political reasons. Police will take proper action on breaking the law: Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/Uxwyqy4Acf— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ahead of Centre-farmer talks on Wednesday.
Maharashtra: Shops seen open; regular traffic movement in Matunga area of Mumbai, amidst #BharatBandh— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
Visuals from earlier today pic.twitter.com/nFqPPl329l
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal over the phone and extended best wishes on his birthday, sources said. This comes days after the former Punjab Chief Minister returned his Padma Vibushan in protest against the farm laws. On Monday, Parkash Singh Badal had urged PM Modi to scrap the three new central farm laws, claiming they have pushed the country into a deep turmoil.
#LIVE | Congress is on ventilator; its conspiracies are on accelerator: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/w7RD1VpNgZ— Republic (@republic) December 8, 2020
#LIVE | When PM Modi increased Agriculture budget from Rs 30-odd thousand crore to over a lakh crore, was it because Opposition asked or because of some farmer andolan?: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3fdmK pic.twitter.com/WcQZfbvjPg— Republic (@republic) December 8, 2020
#BREAKING | Those hijacking democracy are now attempting to hijack the country's farmers and progress: Union Minister Smriti Irani #LIVE to Republic TV amid 'Bharat Bandh' call; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/EfgKEXnZ86— Republic (@republic) December 8, 2020
#LIVE | They're spreading this fear because Rahul Gandhi wasn't present in Parliament that day; perhaps if he was he'd know. The country has come to know he's not interested: Union Minister Smriti Irani; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/3TwiyOxpot— Republic (@republic) December 8, 2020