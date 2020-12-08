Last Updated:

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Bharat Bandh Ends; Farmers' Leaders Meet Amit Shah

Opposition parties except the Trinamool Congress have lent their support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Bharat bandh
17:58 IST, December 8th 2020
Farmers' unions address media after Bharat Bandh ends

After the Bharat Bandh came to an end, farmer's unions contended that it was successful. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav stated that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states. Speaking to the media, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa sought permission to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited them for a meeting. 

16:21 IST, December 8th 2020
Clash between BJP & Congress workers in Jaipur

 

15:40 IST, December 8th 2020
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia demands right to enter Kejriwal's residence

 

15:06 IST, December 8th 2020
Section of farmer leaders likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm

 

14:52 IST, December 8th 2020
No one is supporting the Bandh in Bengaluru & other parts of the state: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

 

14:09 IST, December 8th 2020
Haryana CM meets Agriculture Minister in Delhi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ahead of Centre-farmer talks on Wednesday.    

 

13:49 IST, December 8th 2020
Bharat Bandh: Mumbai shops mostly open

 

13:49 IST, December 8th 2020
PM Modi speaks to Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal on birthday amid farmers' protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal over the phone and extended best wishes on his birthday, sources said. This comes days after the former Punjab Chief Minister returned his Padma Vibushan in protest against the farm laws. On Monday, Parkash Singh Badal had urged PM Modi to scrap the three new central farm laws, claiming they have pushed the country into a deep turmoil.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

12:29 IST, December 8th 2020
Congress is on ventilator; its conspiracies are on accelerator: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

 

12:29 IST, December 8th 2020
Smriti Irani speaks to Republic TV amid 'Bharat Bandh' call

 

