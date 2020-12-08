Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Bharat Bandh Ends; Farmers' Leaders Meet Amit Shah

After the Bharat Bandh came to an end, farmer's unions contended that it was successful. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav stated that the bandh was observed at around 10,000 places in 25 states. Speaking to the media, Punjab Kisan Union's RS Mansa sought permission to hold the protest at Ramlila ground so as to avoid inconvenience to anyone from Haryana or Delhi. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited them for a meeting.