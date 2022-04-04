Bharat Biotech Clarifies 'nothing Related To Safety' Post WHO's Suspension On Covaxin

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) suspended the supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin via United Nations Agencies on Saturday, April 02, Bharat Biotech on Monday clarified that the feedback suggested by the global health organisation will be looked into and the said modifications will be done.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer further rectified all doubts being cast on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company asserted that the modifications suggested by WHO post-Emergency Use Listing were based on a routine inspection conducted on the vaccine, nothing related to the safety and efficacy of the vaccines has been said by the global health monitoring body.

WHO suspends Covaxin's export via UN Agencies

"Received some feedback, will do those modifications. WHO has said nothing related to safety or efficacy," It's (WHO post EUL inspection) a routine inspection for Covaxin," Bharat Biotech further said on Monday.

On Saturday, WHO in a notification announced that it had halted the export of India’s indigenous vaccine to different nations through UN Agencies and directed the manufacturer to upgrade the product and correct the deficiencies detected during post-Emergency Use Listing testing. The statement issued by WHO also stated that they have asked the beneficiary countries to take appropriate actions, however, the remarks were cryptic as they didn’t state what action has to be taken.

Notably, the WHO did clarify all questions being raised on the safety and efficacy of the Coronavirus vaccine post its suspension of vaccine export. No issues related to the safety and efficacy of the inactive vaccine, the WHO informed. Besides, it had speculated that the suspension of export will cause an interruption in its global supply.

Bharat Biotech reduces production as pandemic wanes

This comes after Bharat Biotech on Friday, April 1, announced their decision to temporarily reduce the pace of vaccine production in view of the planned maintenance of manufacturing facilities. The company has reached its decision after having completed its supply obligations and the anticipated drop in vaccine demand. Bharat Biotech has now decided to focus on facility and process maintenance, as well as optimisation activities. The planned upgrades were due for some time now after all the facilities were engaged in the continuous manufacturing of the Covaxin to meet the urgent demand from the public health emergency requirements.

Image: PTI, AP