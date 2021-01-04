Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'completely Safe'; Journalist Allays Claims On Vaccine's Efficacy

After the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its final nod to Bharat Biotech's vaccine which has been granted emergency use access against COVID-19, Kumar Kundan, a journalist who volunteered for human trials of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', refuted rumours about its side effects and claimed that the vaccine is completely safe. He said that he got two shots of Covaxin, first in September and second in October, and he is well and has not faced any discomfort.

'There is no side effect of the vaccine on my health'

"I was covering stories around COVID-19 when I got to know about the human trial of a vaccine of Bharat Biotech. In September, I was administered the coronavirus vaccine. Three months have passed but I am completely fine and have no health issues. There is no side effect of the vaccine on my health. I want to give my example to those people who are creating rumors about several side effects of the vaccine. This vaccine is completely safe," Kundan told ANI.

"There were several questions before inoculation. There was fear but I had faith in my scientists. I was administered the vaccine at AIIMS. After inoculation, I got an emergency number in case I developed some health issues. They used to call me after every 5 hours. I was given a chartbook if I am having some side effects. I used to inform doctors that my health is fine," he added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Serum Insititute's 'Covishield' for emergency use, along with Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. The DCGI also gave a nod for Phase 3 clinical trials to Cadila Healthcare Ltd vaccine candidate. Addressing a presser, the DCGI VG Somani said that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2 and made recommendations. The nod by India comes days after the United Kingdom's approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine which is being manufactured and marketed in India by Serum Institute under the name Covishield. Dr. VG Somani, Drug Controller General of India also asserted that vaccines are "110% safe" and added a cautionary note that side effects like mild fever, pain & allergy are common for every vaccine.

(With ANI Inputs)

