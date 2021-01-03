'Watershed Moment': Health Minister Touts Robust Infra & Eyes Delivery Of India's Vaccines

Terming the approval of COVID vaccines as a 'watershed moment', Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a series of tweets, Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that these vaccines are a tribute to our Corona warriors and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals & frontline workers. He also congratulated scientists and researchers for their untiring efforts.



The Union Health Minister added, "It’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines."

A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against #COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji !



Prime Minister Modi congratulates the scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists & innovators of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII). He hailed the approval of the vaccine as a 'decisive turning point' to strengthen a spirited fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Further, PM Modi pointed out that the approval given for the two vaccines Made in India will make every Indian proud and highlighted that it showed the eagerness of the scientific community in the country to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. PM Modi also reiterated gratitude to the doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and noted that the society will remain grateful to them for eternity.

India approves Covaxin and Covishield

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Serum Insititute's 'Covishield' for emergency use, along with Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. The DCGI also gave nod for Phase 3 clinical trials to Cadila Healthcare Ltd vaccine candidate. Addressing a presser, the DCGI VG Somani said that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on January 1 and 2 and made recommendations. The nod by India comes days after the United Kingdom's approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine which is being manufactured and marketed in India by Serum Institute under the name Covishield. Dr VG Somani, Drug Controller General of India also asserted that vaccines are "110% safe" and added a cautionary note that side effects like mild fever, pain & allergy are common for every vaccine.

