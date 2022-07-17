Bhilwara Man Gets Beheading Threats Over WhatsApp Post Supporting Nupur Sharma; 5 Arrested

Amid increasing incidents of hate crime, a man in Rajasthan's Bhilwara received death threats from unknown persons, allegedly for a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The man, identified as Ayush Soni, alleged that he received "beheading" threats from a few people who objected to his post, that he mistakenly shared on WhatsApp.

The incident triggered protests in Bhilwara, with Hindu organizations demanding action against the antagonizers. The markets in the city were also shut in support of the protests. The Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested five people in connection with the beheading threats, and also provided security to Soni's family.

Earlier, seeking protection from the police, the victim's mother said, "We are getting death threats every day ever since my son shared the post. I apologize for the mistake and beg for mercy. Those threatening us said my son would be beheaded."

On Saturday, Republic TV learned that two traders from Udaipur also received threat calls via WhatsApp from a Pakistani number. Police have been deployed outside the business establishments of both the traders as the matter is being investigated, sources said.

Udaipur beheading

Just last month, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was killed with a cleaver by two men, allegedly over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. The gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on June 28 triggered a massive outrage across the country, prompting strict police action. Presently, the National Investigation Agency is probing the tailor's murder case, while the police is on alert to avoid any similar incidents from occurring in the state.

Nine have been arrested in the Udaipur beheading case, including prime accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. On Saturday, the accused were produced before the NIA court, which remanded them to extended judicial custody.

The NIA’s inquiry was completed on Saturday and the three main accused were sent to a high-security Ajmer Jail. The NIA will now conduct inquiries with the arrested associates of the three main accused.

The probe agencies claimed they have found several Pakistani numbers on the accused’s WhatsApp accounts and said that one of the accused was a part of some secret groups ostensibly meant for objectionable activities.