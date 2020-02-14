Bhuj College Period-shames Students; Appalling Strip-test Enrages Parents

In an abhorrent incident, 68 girls of Bhuj district in Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to take off their underpants by their principal to prove whether they were menstruating or not. What's more disgusting is that this was all done to make sure that the 'menstruating women' did not go to the temple.

To top it all off, Rita Raninga, the principal, also allegedly justified this sexual assault and said that she needed to "find out who was lying about their period and entering the temple even while menstruating".

On Thursday, apparently a teacher came to class for the students to be taken to the temple. During this, the menstruating girls were asked to sit back. When only two girls volunteered, it was claimed that they were indeed menstruating on which the teacher got suspicious. The principal then took matters in her own hands and made all of the 68 students line up in the washroom and made them take their underpants off. This was done to check whether any of them were indeed menstruating or not.

'It was really humiliating'

Some of the girls spoke up against this and alerted their parents. The parents have now contacted the authorities and are demanding answers. "It was really humiliating what happened in that washroom. Why did they have to make us take off our underwear? We could've just told them. This is not fair and absolutely wrong," said one of those girl students.

Hollow statements

The trustee of the college went on to give hollow statements about the incident and put the onus on the hostel staff for such acts. "We make sure that girls get equal opportunity and get to study. We condemn what happened and our authorities will look deeply into it and make sure that whoever is responsible is punished," said Pravin Pindoria, trustee of the college.

