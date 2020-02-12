Gujarati Family Performs Traditional Rituals Via Video Call, Clip Goes Viral

In footage that is going viral on social media, a family can be seen performing some traditional Hindu wedding rituals via video calling. According to reports, the video is from the Indian state of Gujarat and the family is performing what seems to be like an online roka. In the video, one can see two mobile phones placed adjacent to each other on an elevated wooden stool. A girl and a boy are connected on video calls via their respective mobile phones while the family is performing the ritual.

The online 'Roka'

One can also see teeka applied on the mobile phone screens that are visible in the video. A Twitter user named Rahul Ningot shared the video and tagged the entire team of Metro Park, a web series starring Ranvir Shorey. Metro Park is an online series based on a Gujarati family that lives in New Jersey in the United States. In the series, the parents can be seen trying their best to teach Indian values to their children who have born oceans away from their country of origin. The video has garnered more than 1,100 views since it was shared on Twitter today at around 2pm.

In another heartwarming incident, a video of a man using sign language while talking to someone on his cellphone went viral on social media late last December. In the video, a man sitting outside a sweet shop can be seen using sign language to communicate over a video call on his mobile phone. The video was shared by famous business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter. As soon as the video was shared on the internet, it instantly went viral on the microblogging platform.

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us... pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

