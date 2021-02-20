Biden's Ambitious Immigration Bill Likely To Benefit several Indian IT Professionals In US

The Joe Biden administration has introduced the US Citizenship Act of 2021 that will most likely benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US. This bill proposes to eliminate the per-country cap for employment-based green cards. The ones who are waiting for a Green Card for over a decade would receive legal permanent residency soon after they are exempted from the visa cap.

The bill first needs to be passed by Congress, House of Representatives and the Senate then will reach the White House for President Biden to sign into law. If it happens, it would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals, including 11 million undocumented migrants and legal settlers.

The ruling Democrats have a majority in both the House and Senate. However, in the upper chamber, they need the support of 10 Republicans to get the legislation through Congress before it can be signed into law.

"I look forward to working with leaders in the House and Senate to address the wrongdoings of the past administration and restore justice, humanity, and order to our immigration system. This is an important first step in pursuing immigration policies that unite families, grow and enhance our economy, and safeguard our security," President Biden said in a statement. READ | Ambitious US Citizenship Act Of 2021 Introduced In Congress

READ | Joe Biden To Attend Maiden G7 Summit As US President, Will Discuss COVID & Climate Change

US Reaches Congressionally-mandated 65,000 H-1B Visa Cap For 2021

Meanwhile, the US received enough petitions needed to reach the Congressionally-mandated 65,000 H-1B visa cap for the fiscal year 2021. As per the process, authorities will now select the successful candidates for a work visa by a computerized draw of the total applicants. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people from across the world apply for the H-1B visa to live the ‘American dream’. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

READ | Joe Biden Promises To Make 600 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available By End Of July

READ | Joe Biden Speaks To Xi Jinping Over Covid-19, Climate Change As Pan-Pacific Tensions Rise