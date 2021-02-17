Joe Biden Speaks To Xi Jinping Over Covid-19, Climate Change As Pan-Pacific Tensions Rise

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. As per the statement released by the White House, Biden in his conversation with Xi Jinping affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people's security, prosperity, health and way of life by preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. The 2 leaders exchanged their views on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and also discussed the challenged of global health, security and preventing weapons proliferation. Notably, this is the second time both leaders have spoken in the last 7 days.

READ | Kamala Harris Discusses Climate Change, COVID-19 With French President Emmanuel Macron

Joe Biden dials Xi Jinping

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while speaking to reporters said that the US President wants to work with his partners and allies. While attending a daily news conference last week, Jen Psaki said, "He also is committed to being clear and candid in his engagements ...his lengthy conversation with President Xi, where he talked about the fundamental concerns he has, we have, about Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices. That obviously covers a range of concern, a range of issues: the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuse across the country, increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan."

READ | Joe Biden Receives 'sweetest' Gift From Grandchildren On Presidents' Day, See Pictures

This latest development comes days after Joe Biden made his maiden phone call with his Chinese counterpart and talked about the fundamental concerns he has with Beijing's coercive and unfair economic practices.

Strained ties of US & China

The international ties between the US and China had come under deep strain during Donald Trump's administration, as the two glocal powers sparred over a range of issues, including the trade war, COVID-19 outbreak, espionage allegations, media freedoms and human rights. The Coronavirus pandemic had become the main point of conflict between the 2 nations after Trump accused China of not being transparent during the initial stage of the pandemic in Wuhan in December 2019.

READ | US: Joe Biden Gets A Letter By Governors About 'confusion Over Vaccine Rollout'

It is important to note that Xi was one of the last global leaders to congratulate Joe Biden on November's US Presidential elections. Before the election results were announced, the Chinese President had said that he hopes both the countries will stick to the spirit of "non-confrontation, non-conflict mutual respect and the spirit of win-win cooperation. He had also said he hopes that the two sides will focus on cooperation and manage differences along with advancing the healthy and stable development of China-US ties.

READ | Strong 'India First' Hints Spice Up US President Biden's Phone Call To China's Xi Jinping