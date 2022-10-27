BIG MOVE: Versatile C-295 Transport Aircraft For IAF To Be Made By Tata-Airbus In Vadodara

Defence officials have announced that the C-295 transport aircraft will be manufactured indigenously by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat. The announcement was made by India’s Secretary of Defense, and IAS officer Ajay Kumar.

He stated further that apart from making 40 aircraft, the facility at Vadodara in Gujarat would also be manufacturing additional aircraft for the requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and export purposes.

More on the C-295 Transport Aircraft

The C-295 is a medium tactical transport aircraft that was designed and initially manufactured by CASA, a Spanish aerospace company. The majority of C-295s have been manufactured in Spain. Meanwhile, overseas production has also been established through a separate arrangement with India's Tata Group.

The C-295 is capable of performing a wide variety of missions effectively, beyond its use as a tactical transport aircraft. Its role-playing capabilities include parachute and cargo dropping, electronic signals intelligence (ELINT), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and maritime patrol.

Moreover, some of the equipment of the aircraft has been mounted onto pallets, adapting it to perform various roles. This allows for its rapid installation and removal.

A contract for acquisition of 56 C-295 MW transport ac for #IAF was signed today between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) & M/s Airbus Defence and Space, Spain. Induction of the aircraft will be another step towards modernisation of the tpt fleet of IAF. pic.twitter.com/uThF3bAI43 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 24, 2021

In a deal signed between India and CASA, out of the total 56 aircraft to be acquired, 16 C-295 aircraft were ordered for the Indian Air Force in a flyaway condition while the remaining 40 were to be manufactured indigenously by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). The deal was approved by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security in September 2021 and is considered the largest single order for the aircraft type.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30: Defence Ministry spokesperson https://t.co/70zmDCnETo — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

In a September 2021 tweet, the Indian Air Force stated, “Induction of the aircraft will be another step towards modernisation of the TPT fleet of IAF. Moreover, the development is yet another boost to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign and India's modernization programme in the defence sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Vadodara on October 30, stated the Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson.