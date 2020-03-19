BIG: P Chidambaram Backs PM Modi On Fight Against Coronavirus, Predicts Tougher Measures

In a surprising development on Thursday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address to the nation on the novel coronavirus crisis. He opined that the PM had asked the people to wage a "war" against the COVID-19 pandemic with “moral armaments”. Additionally, he also predicted that PM Modi would declare tougher measures in the next few days. Earlier in the day, Chidambaram urged the PM to announce a lockdown of all towns and cities for 2-4 weeks.

I am duty bound to support the PM. In effect, the PM has asked the people to wage the war against COVID with moral armaments. We shall do so on Sunday and in the following days. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 19, 2020

I have the feeling that the PM will come back in the next few days to announce tougher social and economic measures. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 19, 2020

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Thereafter, he advised the people to avoid crowding hospitals for routine check-ups and surgeries, which can be postponed. Highlighting that the business community and high-income class should take care of the economic interests of the less privileged, he also cautioned the people against the hoarding of essential items. Concluding his remarks, he exuded confidence that India would emerge victorious in the end.

