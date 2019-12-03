Big Seizures By Surveillance Teams Ahead Of Crucial Bypolls In Karnataka

Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka on 15 seats, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have seized cash worth Rs 42 lakh in the last 24 hours. Around 578 SSTs and 323 Flying Squads have also been activated in the state. "Static Surveillance Teams have seized cash worth Rs 42,00,000 in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the SSTs have seized cash of Rs 3,69,18,325, vehicles worth Rs 3,50,000, party accessories worth Rs 27,000 and sarees and blouses worth Rs 30,83,319," stated an official press release.

Cases registered, liquor and cash seized

Police and flying squad authorities have registered FIRs in four cases of cash and other items related seizures and other Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations in the last 24 hours. The flying squad have registered FIRs in 195 cases. SST has registered FIRs in 7 cases. Meanwhile, the Karnataka excise department has seized 435 litres of IML and other liquors worth Rs 1.2 lakh and registered six cases, one case for Breach of Licence conditions and 51 cases in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 2,24,901 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs 4.6 crore.

Bypolls on December 5

The bypolls for 15 out of the 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and 3 by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. With winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, the ruling BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies. The poll body had withheld the elections for two seats – Maski and Rajarajeshwari – as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

(With inputs from ANI)