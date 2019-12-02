Karnataka: NGT Warns Erring Officials For Violating Directions Over Lake Rejuvenation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday warned that it can initiate prosecution against erring officials responsible for violating tribunal direction in matters relating to the highly polluted Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes in the city.

The warning by the NGT's Principal Bench came after observing that despite its directions in the order dated December 6, 2018, for the execution of the rejuvenation plan of lakes by June 30, 2019, the Karnataka state instrumentalities did nothing.

NGT warns officials

The tribunal was informed that the status of compliance was 66 per cent. Around 14 Sewage Treatment Plants were to be constructed to protect and rejuvenate lakes. In the last hearing, the NGT had asked the Karnataka Government to file compliance reports related to various directions issued in the matter. Subsequently, the Karnataka Government filed multiple reports.

The NGT also asked the state government to compile multiple reports, prepare a chart and file a consolidated report. In order to collate the status of compliance of each direction as mentioned in various affidavits, the tribunal posted the matter for hearing to December 11.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation advocate Saransh Jain said that NGT must take strict action against erring officials for not following the tribunal's direction. The NGT had constituted a committee headed by former Lokayukta judge Justice Santosh Hegde to oversee the implementation of the directions related to lake rejuvenation.

SC dismisses plea

On November 22, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order asking it to deposit Rs 500 crore in an escrow account for failing to check pollution and encroachment of Bellandur Lake. The lake had become so toxic that it emitted clouds of white froth. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice B R Gavai rejected the petition against the December 2018 NGT order which had also asked the state government to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 100 crore.

(with agencies input)