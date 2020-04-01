Bihar CM Addresses COVID-19 Crisis, Talks About Steps Taken For Stranded Migrant Laborers

While discussing the state of the Coronavirus pandemic in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar revealed that a total of 23 Coronavirus positive cases had been reported to date along with the death of one person in the state. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Bihar CM said, "23 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Bihar till now while one person has died due to the virus. We all are alert and working towards to contain the spread of Coronavirus."

Nitish Kumar on migrant exodus

Nitish Kumar also spoke about the massive health scare posed by the hundreds of migrant workers that were returning back to Bihar assuring that the state government was monitoring the situation and that the people who had come from outside were being tested. He also spoke about the presence of workers from other states in Bihar revealing that Disaster Management had been given the responsibility to take care of the migrant people who are in the state.

"People from other states who are working here are being provided shelter homes, food, and other essentials. We have given the responsibility of it to Disaster Management," he said.

"All arrangements have been made on the border for the people who come from other states, however the people who were coming from the different states have decreased but we are providing every essential whoever is coming," he said. "The state government is working towards the people's needs and will provide every help to the people. Also, the state government has allotted funds to the Disaster Management to take care of it," added Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar CM added that the government will provide Rs 1000 to 1.68 crore ration cardholders as financial help. "There is 85 per cent of people are ration card-holders and in cities, there are 72 per cent people who have ration cards. We have decided to transfer Rs 1000 in every card-holders' account as financial help in this lockdown period. The work has been started in this regard from today," said Nitish Kumar.

(With Agency Inputs)