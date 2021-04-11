Bihar Cop Beaten To Death In Bengal, 6 Police Officials And Circle Inspector Suspended

A police officer from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during a raid in West Bengal's Pantapara area in Uttar Dinajpur district on April 10. Following the incident, a circle inspector along with six other police officials who had fled from Pantapara were suspended for leaving officer Ashwini Kumar alone with the crowd.

The SHO of Bihar’s Kishanganj Police Station had arrived in Bengal in connection to a robbery case and was assured help from the local police team, which he did not receive. When Kumar went to conduct a raid in connection with the bike robbery, he was attacked by a mob that beat him to death.

Kumar Ashish, SP, Kishanganj, Bihar Police said seven officials including the circle officer have been suspended for leaving the cop alone with the crowd when the incident took place. Besides, three men, including the main accused have been arrested over Ashwini Kumar’s death. The brutal incident took place in the Gowalpokhar police station limits adjacent to Kishanganj district. The police, later on, sent his body for post-mortem to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Bengal.

WB: SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range says, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP with us. We'll raid & make arrests" pic.twitter.com/lwUEodPDWr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Bihar cop arrives in Bengal over theft case

According to sources, Ashwini Kumar was a resident of 94 Batch and Inspector of Janaki Nagar police station area of Purnia district. He was posted to Bihar's Kishanganj Police Station last year. During a meeting on Friday, SP Kumar Ashish had issued notice to all station heads regarding the growing incidents of robbery in the region and also assigned them the task to arrest the warrantees.

The Bihar Police officer had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station while conducting raids to look for the culprit. He allegedly received no support from the local police there. Following the cop's death, a statement by Bihar Police Association has said while Ashwini Kumar had approached the local police seeking help, they had promised to send a team along with him but failed to do so.