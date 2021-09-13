Bihar: Dengue Cases On Rise, CM Nitish Kumar Says ‘making Efforts To Curb It’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced on Monday that the state is doing everything possible to stop the spread of dengue cases in the state. Over the past few weeks, 11 localities in Patna’s municipal area have been identified as the dengue hotspots in the city. The top health officials in the city have said that Patna has recorded over 16 dengue cases and the state’s health department released an official statement saying that the state of Bihar had registered 34 dengue cases from July 1 to August 28.

CM Nitish Kumar told ANI, “All efforts being made to curb dengue cases. Health Dept remains alert on the matter. We held a meeting and decided to send teams to different areas to assess the situation. The situation is not bad, but we will inspect every place and do everything we can.”

The spread of other diseases in the state is a concern to the state’s government as the dengue cases have been reported in four districts, Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Nalanda and there have also been at least four cases of chikungunya recorded in the state. During a recent survey, the district health officials found out that larvae of the mosquito that spreads dengue were present at 150 of 725 places with stagnant water, checked in Patna.

Bihar's severe situation with the illnesses

Over the past several weeks, there has been a spike in viral infections in children. This has caused parents to panic as the hospitals are being clustered with the sudden onrush of sick children. The state officials said that there are doubts that this could be the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was expected to strike the children and the unvaccinated population of the country.

The government has sent medical teams of doctors and microbiologists to collect the blood samples and do further analysis of the situation. Doctors also visited the Muzaffarpur to take stock of the situation as the district has seen a spike in the number of children with viral fever. The team of doctors visited the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) and the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), to study the situation.

(With ANI inputs)