Bihar: Five Dead In Suspected Hooch Tragedy In Nalanda District; Investigation Underway

In another suspected incident of the Bihar Hooch tragedy, five people have reportedly died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Nalanda district. While the local people and family members of the deceased people are alleging the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, no official confirmation has been issued by the district administration so far.

Also, the police is currently on the spot and is investigating the matter. Apart from that, there are also reports of more people admitted in critical condition to hospitals after consuming poisonous alcohol.

The incident which took place in the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has again now turned the spotlight on alcohol prohibition law in Bihar and its implementation by the state government. The suspected death of the five people from Bihar's Nalanda came just two months after several people in different incidents from various districts across the state died after consuming the poisonous liquor. More than 50 people had reportedly died in November after consuming liquor.

While eight people had lost their lives in Bihar's West Champaran district in November, earlier five people had died in Muzaffarpur and eight in Gopalganj. Several deaths were also reported from Samastupur.

Similarly, in another case of the Bihar Hooch tragedy from West Champaran, 16 people had died after drinking spurious liquor in July last year.

Liquor ban in Bihar; CM claims of reduction in crime rate

Ever since the Bihar government has banned alcohol use in the state, several incidents of consuming poisonous liquor have surfaced from the state. This has also raised concerns regarding the government's initiatives towards the implementation of its liquor ban law. Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar who has claimed of decreasing the crime rate in the state due to a liquor ban has also taken an oath for abstaining from alcohol consumption for the rest of his life.

Kumar who was accompanied by several state officials took the oath on November 26, 2021. The state officials also took the pledge at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. The CM further also urged the people to avoid the consumption of alcohol and support the government's prohibition law.

Image: Republic