Bihar: Free Travel For 50 Kms For Differently Abled People In State-run Buses

Bihar’s transport cooperation has offered free 50 kilometres of bus travel for people with disabilities. A 50% discount will be given on the journey compiling more than 50% travel. The move has been taken to make travel more convenient for Divyangs.

Unique IDs will be generated for people with 40% disabilities to avoid misuse of the facility, informed Shivaji Kumar, the state’s disabilities commissioner.

“The transport department has approved our demand. To make sure there is no misuse of the facility, it has been decided to make it available only to the persons with 40% disabilities,” Shivaji Kumar, state’s disabilities commissioner, added.

State’s transport department further informed the person with disability (PwD) office to make sure that a safe and convenient bus journey is prepared for people with disabilities. They have also arranged reserved seats near the main entrance for easy travel. Commissioner Shivaji Kumar mentioned that the transport department has been asked to make sure the sound system and display system in busses also functions properly.

Disabled-friendly bus stations

The transport cooperation officials informed that it has been directed that bus station needs to be revamped in disabled-friendly condition. Many bus stoppages are getting developed according to the given requirement. The development includes several facilities at the station.

This will be done in the first phase of development; more stations will be restructured in the next phase.

“Altogether, 15 stoppages in the state, including the one in the state capital, are being revamped as per the requirement of the persons with disabilities. Facilities like washrooms, drinking water points, and ramps are being constructed there,” said Shyam Kishore, transport corporation official.

In March this year, the state had announced that it will be bringing special CNG busses for people with disabilities with special features that will roll out by July this year. The buses will also have the facility of panic button to raise alarms in case if they face any problem. People with wheelchairs will also have arrangements to easily travel and spacious seats with be installed informed Shyam Kishore in March 2021.