Bihar Govt Fixes Treatment Charges For COVID-19 Patients; Different Rates As Per Area

The Bihar government on Thursday capped the prices for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the state. The districts have been divided into categories A, B, and C, where different rates shall be applicable. For non- National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals in Category A- Patna, the maximum daily charges are Rs.8,000 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs.13,000 for ICU without ventilator care and Rs.15,000 for ICU with ventilator care.

On the other hand, NABH-accredited hospitals in Patna can charge up to Rs.10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs.15,000 for ICU without ventilator care, and Rs.18,000 for ICU with ventilator care. Currently, there are 27,546 active novel coronavirus cases in Bihar while 84,404 patients have been discharged. 487 fatalities have been reported in the state until now.

Hospital rates in Category B and C

In the case of Category B- Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Purnia, and Darbhanga, patients shall have to pay Rs.8,000 for isolation beds, Rs.12,000 for ICU without ventilator care and Rs.14,400 for ICU with ventilator care in NABH-accredited hospitals. However, the rates in Non-NABH hospitals are fixed at Rs.6,400 for isolation beds, Rs.10,400 for ICU without ventilator care, and Rs.12,000 for ICU with ventilator care. Category C comprises the rest of Bihar.

Here, the charges in NABH-accredited hospitals have been pegged at Rs.6,000 for isolation beds, Rs.9,000 for ICU without ventilator care, and Rs.10,800 for ICU with ventilator care. As far as non-NABH hospitals in these areas are concerned, the new daily rates are Rs.4,800 for isolation beds, Rs.7,800 for ICU without ventilator care, and Rs.9,000 for ICU with ventilator care.

COVID-19 crisis in India

At present, there are 28,36,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India while 20,96,664 patients have been recovered and 53,866 fatalities have been reported. With 58,794 COVID-19 patients getting cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at 73.91%.

Moreover, the difference between the recovered and active cases has soared to 14,10,269. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate remains constant at 1.89%. After 9,18,470 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests done in India has increased to 3,26,61,252. The number of COVID-19 testing labs rose to 1494 including 977 labs in the government sector and 517 private labs.

