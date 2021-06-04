Bihar Govt Launches 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' Drive To Curb COVID Cases In Rural Areas

In an effort to seize the surge in COVID-19 cases in the rural areas of Bihar, the state government on Friday flagged off the 'Mera Panchayat Corona Mukt' campaign in Darbhanga. The Darbhanga district administration announced that five gram panchayat's who will excel in carrying out the campaign will receive appreciation certificates from district administration as well as a recommendation to the state.

Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM said that the aim of the campaign is to free the villages and panchayats from the pandemic. Besides the district magistrate Dr Tyagrajan, DDC Tanay Sultania, Assistant Collector Abhishek Palasia and Panchayati Raj Adhikari Alok Raj were also present at the event.

"Our motto is to make villages and panchayats Covid-free. Most of the population live in villages so it is necessary to focus on the situation there. In this campaign, we will sanitise villages, vaccinate people, and distribute masks." said Darbhanga DM.

COVID-19 Situation in Bihar

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Bihar on Friday reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases with 2,238 recoveries and 28 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 11,431 with 6,93,472 total recoveries and 5,296 deaths.

Bihar Government Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till June 8

Amid the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 across India, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday that the lockdown imposed in the state has been extended till June 8. Earlier this month, the state government had revealed that the government had decided to implement lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

The Bihar CM took to Twitter and said, "In view of the corona infections, it has been decided to extend the lockdown by one week i.e. till June 8, 2021. But additional relief is being given for businesses. Everyone should wear masks and maintain social distance."

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए लॉकडाउन को एक सप्ताह अर्थात 8 जून, 2021 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। परन्तु व्यापार के लिए अतिरिक्त छूट दी जा रही है।

सभी लोग मास्क पहनें और सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 31, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/PIXABAY)