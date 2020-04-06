The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lockdown: Bihar Government Provides Financial Aid To Over 1 Lakh Migrant Labourers

General News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, transferred Rs 10.35 crore into the bank accounts of one lakh migrant labourers of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, transferred Rs 10.35 crore into the bank accounts of one lakh migrant labourers of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country due to Coronavirus lockdown. Each migrant labour would get financial assistance of Rs 1000.

So far, two lakh eighty-four thousand, migrant labours have applied in the portal aapda.bihar.nic.in, and after the screening, one lakh three thousand people were selected for the benefit. In the next phase, some more people would be benefited. 
Maximum applications were received from Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana.

After the borders of Bihar were sealed due to lockdown, Bihar Government reached out to the migrant labourers stranded across the country and created online portal and helpline numbers, so that the people in distress could reach out to the State Government.

READ | Bihar Govt Committed To Help People Stuck Outside Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar announces aid

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "We are running camps for people of Bihar stranded in Delhi and other parts of the country where food and shelter is being provided by the Bihar Government. We are providing assistance of Rs 1,000 to those stranded outside Bihar. More applications will be screened in the near future and aid would be provided to them."

Nitish Kumar has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore from the Chief Ministers Relief fund for running shelter camps in Bihar and financial assistance to the needy in different parts of the country. Apart from this, the Bihar Government has also announced Rs 1,000 financial aid and free food grains for 3 months for all ration cardholders. This decision was taken by the Chief Minister after the exodus of migrant labourers to their native place in Bihar.

READ | Ray Of Hope In Bihar As 6 Beat COVID-19 In 48 Hrs; Zero +ive Cases

READ | Bihar Govt Seeks Explanation From 76 Doctors For Not Attending Duty Without Permission

Here is the advisory issued by the Government of Bihar

READ | Bihar Health Minister Appeals All Markaz Attendees To Undergo COVID-19 Testing

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES