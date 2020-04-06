Lockdown: Bihar Government Provides Financial Aid To Over 1 Lakh Migrant Labourers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, transferred Rs 10.35 crore into the bank accounts of one lakh migrant labourers of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country due to Coronavirus lockdown. Each migrant labour would get financial assistance of Rs 1000.

So far, two lakh eighty-four thousand, migrant labours have applied in the portal aapda.bihar.nic.in, and after the screening, one lakh three thousand people were selected for the benefit. In the next phase, some more people would be benefited.

Maximum applications were received from Delhi, Mumbai and Haryana.

After the borders of Bihar were sealed due to lockdown, Bihar Government reached out to the migrant labourers stranded across the country and created online portal and helpline numbers, so that the people in distress could reach out to the State Government.

READ | Bihar Govt Committed To Help People Stuck Outside Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar announces aid

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "We are running camps for people of Bihar stranded in Delhi and other parts of the country where food and shelter is being provided by the Bihar Government. We are providing assistance of Rs 1,000 to those stranded outside Bihar. More applications will be screened in the near future and aid would be provided to them."

Nitish Kumar has already sanctioned Rs 100 crore from the Chief Ministers Relief fund for running shelter camps in Bihar and financial assistance to the needy in different parts of the country. Apart from this, the Bihar Government has also announced Rs 1,000 financial aid and free food grains for 3 months for all ration cardholders. This decision was taken by the Chief Minister after the exodus of migrant labourers to their native place in Bihar.

READ | Ray Of Hope In Bihar As 6 Beat COVID-19 In 48 Hrs; Zero +ive Cases

READ | Bihar Govt Seeks Explanation From 76 Doctors For Not Attending Duty Without Permission

Here is the advisory issued by the Government of Bihar

READ | Bihar Health Minister Appeals All Markaz Attendees To Undergo COVID-19 Testing