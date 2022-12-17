Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll In Chapra Due To Spurious Liquor Consumption Reaches 65

Amid the political chaos in Bihar over the Hooch tragedy in Saran District's Chapra, the death toll due to spurious liquor consumption reached 65 on Friday. These deaths have been reported in Bihar's Mashrakh, Ishuapur, and Amnaur police stations of the Marhaura sub-divisions of the Chapra area.

Notably, the Hooch tragedy in Chapra which resulted in several deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor came against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Bihar since April 2016. The Opposition has stepped up the ante against the Nitish Kumar government, questioning the implementation of the ban on the sale of liquor in Bihar. On Friday, BJP lawmakers in Bihar, led by Leader of the Opposition Vijay Sinha, marched to governor Phagu Chauhan's residence to protest the hooch tragedy in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, in the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

''No sympathy for those who die after drinking spurious liquor': Nitish Kumar

Addressing the Bihar assembly on Friday over the Hooch tragedy, CM Nitish Kumar said that his government would not give any compensation to the kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor. He also said that no sympathy should be given to those who died after drinking the spurious liquor

"We will tell everyone in Bihar, ‘Daru Piya To Mara’. Don't drink otherwise you will die. We will do more advertisement of this. Will we give compensation to someone who dies after drinking alcohol? There is no question about it... No sympathy should be for those who died after drinking spurious liquor," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, days after the hooch tragedy in Chapra at least 5 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the adjoining Siwan district in the state. All five deceased are residents of Brahsthan and Sondhani villages of the Bhagwanpur Police Station area, ANI reported.