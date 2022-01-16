Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 11 In Nalanda; 5 People Arrested

In a recent update in connection with the Bihar Hooch Tragedy, three more people were found dead on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 11. Earlier, eight people were reported dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Nalanda district. Security personnel have been currently deployed in the Chhoti Pahari area of the district.

The district police said that they have launched a combing operation in the area to solve the poisonous liquor tragedy and the Chhoti Pahari area has been divided into four parts for better investigation.

Confirming the death toll, the Nalanda district administration gave out all the names of those who died, and said, "As per prima facie, 11 people died due to drinking spurious liquor. So far, six FIRs have been registered, while five people have been arrested. Till far, 184 litres of country liquor, 225 litres of foreign liquor and 34 people have been arrested in Nalanda district."

Kin of deceased slam state police

Meanwhile, the relatives of the people who lost their lives claimed that the police are responsible for the open selling of country-made liquor. A relative of one of the deceased even alleged that they had informed the local police station about the hooch but the police did not take it seriously.

Even last year in the month of July, in another case of a hooch tragedy in the state, 16 people lost their lives after drinking poisonous liquor in West Champaran.

Bihar CM claims liquor ban reduced state crime rate

Several incidents of consuming poisonous liquor have surfaced from Bihar ever since the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government banned alcohol use in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who claimed a decrease in the crime rate in the state following the liquor ban has also taken an oath for abstaining from alcohol consumption for the rest of his life.

Kumar, who was accompanied by several state officials took the oath on 26 November 2021. State officials also took the pledge at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged people to avoid the consumption of alcohol and support the government's prohibition law.