Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 32; Two Army Jawans Dead In Samastipur

In a key development, it is now being learnt that 32 deaths have been registered in Bihar due to alleged consumption of counterfeit liquor on Saturday. The latest deaths have been recorded in Samastipur district wherein four people including two Army personnel had lost their life. Along with this, Bettiah and Gopalganj district reported 15 and 13 deaths respectively. Hooch has claimed close to 40 lives in different districts since Diwali.

It is pertinent to note here that the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government back in April 2016.

Samastipur SP takes stock; delves into details of the case

According to Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Superintendent of Police of Samastipur, all four deceased, including an Army jawan and a BSF personnel, were residents of villages falling under the Rupauli panchayat in the Patori police station area.

While speaking to PTI regarding the case, SP Dhillon added, "Two persons, who had taken ill, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. We have learnt that all of them had attended a funeral after which they consumed liquor brought by the Army man who was visiting his home on a holiday," Dhillon said.

Suspicious alcohol recovered; evidence with Forensic dept

Samastipur SP Dhillon mentioned that a bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor was recovered from the spot where alcohol was said to have been consumed by the four deceased and a team of FSL officials has been summoned for chemical analysis of the contents.

"We are investigating the matter further. Some more people are said to have consumed liquor and understood to have taken ill afterwards. We urge their family members to report the matter to the police. Our top priority is to get the sick treated," the SP 'was quoted as saying by PTI.

Image Credits - ANI/PTI/Rep